DANIEL, Stanley Allen



Born on June 5, 1954 Stan was the fourth son of Jackson Barron Daniel, Sr. of Decatur and Iola Abee Daniel of Dahlonega. Stan grew up in Atlanta and attended McLendon Elementary School and Tucker High School. Stan entered the United States Marine Corps in May of 1971 and served his Country proudly for six years. After his military service, Stan worked for over 35 years in the Insurance and Automotive repair industries before retiring in 2011. Stan was predeceased by his parents and brothers Jackson Barron Daniel, Jr. and Michael Steven Daniel. He is survived by brothers Douglas A. Daniel and wife Edith of Atlanta, Ga. and Keith A. Daniel and wife Mary Beth of Roswell, GA., nephews Colin B. Daniel and wife Alice of Atlanta, Parrish A. Daniel of Tucker, Wes Bradshaw and wife Sumner of Brookhaven, nieces Megan D. Levy and husband Alex of Sandy Springs and Lindsay Daniel Wegener and husband Chris of Atlanta, Courtney Baldwin and husband Chris of Brookhaven, Isabelle and Jacquelyn Daniel of Roswell. Stan was also blessed with three great nieces and six great nephews and a large extended family who will dearly miss him.

