Obituaries

Dale, Robert

File photo
File photo
Dec 17, 2023

DALE, Robert Lee

Robert Lee Dale, age 93, of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away on December 13. He was the beloved husband to, Joan Smith Dale for 65 years; and the father of, Robert L. Dale Jr., and Michael Dale.

Bob was born in St. Louis, Missouri. Growing up he sold newspapers on the corner, and enjoyed the Cardinals as part of the "knot hole gang". He went on to attend the University of Missouri earning a BS in Business administration, and met his beloved wife Joan, who attend nearby Stephens College. During that time, he also served in the Navel Reserves. Upon graduation he moved to Birmingham, Alabama, to start his career in Life and Health Insurance. He then moved to Atlanta where he became an independent agent. Bob was very active in Haygood Methodist church for 65 years, where he served as a Youth Fellowship coordinator, Finance chairman, and Chairman of the Administrative Board. In retirement he and Joan enjoyed traveling, and visiting their granddaughter.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Joan Dale; son, Michael Dale of Macon, GA; and his brother, Jack Besperka of Austin, Texas.

He is survived by his son, Robert Dale Jr.; daughter-in-law, Betty Dale; and granddaughter, Diana Dale.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Haygood Memorial United Methodist Church. His final resting place will be Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs, Georgia.




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