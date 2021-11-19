ajc logo
X

Crowder, Josie

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

CROWDER, Josie B.

Ms. Josie B. Crowder, age 80, of Atlanta, GA passed November 12, 2021. Celebration of Life Service will be Saturday, November 20, 2021, 9:00 AM in our chapel. Reverend Michael A. Shinn Officiating. Interment Lincoln Cemetery. Viewing TODAY, 2 PM-6 PM at Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, Atlanta, GA.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel

1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd

Atlanta, GA

30310

https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Oberle, Luke
Graves, Jacquelin
2h ago
Hambrick, Lamar
2h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top