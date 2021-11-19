CROWDER, Josie B.
Ms. Josie B. Crowder, age 80, of Atlanta, GA passed November 12, 2021. Celebration of Life Service will be Saturday, November 20, 2021, 9:00 AM in our chapel. Reverend Michael A. Shinn Officiating. Interment Lincoln Cemetery. Viewing TODAY, 2 PM-6 PM at Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, Atlanta, GA.
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA
30310
https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
