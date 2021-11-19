CROWDER, Josie B.



Ms. Josie B. Crowder, age 80, of Atlanta, GA passed November 12, 2021. Celebration of Life Service will be Saturday, November 20, 2021, 9:00 AM in our chapel. Reverend Michael A. Shinn Officiating. Interment Lincoln Cemetery. Viewing TODAY, 2 PM-6 PM at Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, Atlanta, GA.



