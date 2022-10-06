ajc logo
Cray, Christopher

CRAY, Christopher D.

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. Christopher D. Cray, age 42 of Atlanta, who entered into his eternal rest on September 27, 2022. Family will receive friends Saturday, October 8, 2022 from 12 noon - 6:00 PM at Alfonso Dawson Mortuary, Atlanta.

Hanley-Shelton Funeral Directors, Marietta. (770) 428-6333

Funeral Home Information

Alfonso Dawson Mortuary

3000 MLK Jr. Dr. S.W

Atlanta, GA

30311

alfonsodawsonmortuary.com

