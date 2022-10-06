CRAY, Christopher D.



It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. Christopher D. Cray, age 42 of Atlanta, who entered into his eternal rest on September 27, 2022. Family will receive friends Saturday, October 8, 2022 from 12 noon - 6:00 PM at Alfonso Dawson Mortuary, Atlanta.



Hanley-Shelton Funeral Directors, Marietta. (770) 428-6333

