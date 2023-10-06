Obituaries

Crawford, Jerome

File photo
File photo
Oct 6, 2023

CRAWFORD, Sr., Jerome

Age 77, of Macon, GA passed away on September 27, 2023. Funeral service will be held Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 1 PM, at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home, Riverdale, GA.

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - Riverdale Chapel

6580 Church St.

Riverdale, GA

30274

https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

More Stories

The Latest

Dan Crenshaw

What to watch as the midterms begin with Tuesday's primaries

14m ago

Braves Report: Profits, pitching and programming walk into a bar …

17m ago

The faces of Mexico’s disappeared haunt this city's streets. Families worry they will be wiped away

17m ago

Featured

North Point Mall

Ponce City Market developer to tackle North Point Mall’s NHL ambitions

EXCLUSIVE

‘We’re lucky to be alive’ after MARTA train hits fallen tree

SPECIAL FEATURE

W.E.B. Du Bois challenged racist myths in 1900. We re-created his work.