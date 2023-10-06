Crawford, Jerome

CRAWFORD, Sr., Jerome
Age 77, of Macon, GA passed away on September 27, 2023. Funeral service will be held Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 1 PM, at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home, Riverdale, GA.
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - Riverdale Chapel
6580 Church St.
Riverdale, GA
30274
https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral