ajc logo
X

Crandall, John

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

CRANDALL, Jr., John I.

John I. Crandall Jr., born September 23rd, 1942 passed away Saturday morning April 9th, 2022. Loving husband of 56 years, father of two and grandfather of three, John showed us how to work to live and to enjoy all of the amazing things life has to offer every day. Avid golfer, foodie, wine aficionado, Harley Davidson rider, traveler and ancestral historian, John Crandall was constantly exploring, reading, researching family and working on his game. John was born in Columbus, GA and grew up in St. Petersburg, Florida with his three sisters Gaye Woodling, Carole Bustle and Sherry Crandall. A son of the true south and America, he joined the Navy and became a Gunner's Mate on the Attack Aircraft Carrier USS. Franklin D. Roosevelt (CVA 42) in the early 60's. After graduating from Florida Atlantic University, he began a robust career in food and beverage with companies such as General Foods, PepsiCo, the Wine Spectrum and Coca Cola before starting his family business, Amelia Bay. He taught us everything about our ancestry, how not to get bit by a snake in the woods, how to tell time by where the sun is in the sky, how to be encouraging, how to be positive and present with friends and family, and how to be a good husband and father. John Irwin Crandall Jr. Is survived by his loving wife Sherlyn, his sons Jason and John (Jennifer), and his grandchildren James, Harper and Vivienne, and his sister Gaye Woodling. A memorial service will be held Friday, May 13, 2022 at Dunwoody United Methodist Church at 11:00 AM.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks
Family members of three relatives killed in an April 8 triple homicide at a Grantville shooting range and gun shop reacted to an arrest in the case Saturday. The victims were Tommy Richard Hawk Sr., the 75-year-old owner, his wife Evelyn Hawk, also 75, and their 18-year-old grandson Alexander “Luke” Hawk, a senior at East Coweta High School.

Family thankful for ‘outpouring of love’ after arrest in Ga. triple homicide7h ago
An Amber Alert was issued Saturday for 11-year-old Pierre Lubin (left). Authorities say he and his mother Kerline Lubin (bottom right) were abducted from their northwest Atlanta home by Leonard Cross and another man.

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Amber Alert issued for 11-year-old boy, mother kidnapped from Atlanta home
7h ago
House members throw up paper at the conclusion of the legislative session in the House Chamber on Sine Die, the last day of the General Assembly at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Branden Camp/ For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Branden Camp

Georgia lawmakers get raises and higher pensions hoping for more diversity
Jacob Christian Muse, a 21-year-old College Park man, was arrested Friday on charges stemming from the April 8 triple homicide at a family-owned shooting range in Grantville.

Credit: Coweta County Sheriff's Office

GBI: Arrest made in triple homicide at gun range near Atlanta
Jacob Christian Muse, a 21-year-old College Park man, was arrested Friday on charges stemming from the April 8 triple homicide at a family-owned shooting range in Grantville.

Credit: Coweta County Sheriff's Office

GBI: Arrest made in triple homicide at gun range near Atlanta
The GBI is investigating a shooting involving Atlanta police officers that happened early Saturday at a BP gas station-convenience store along Cascade Road in southwest Atlanta.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

UPDATE | Police: Knife-wielding man shot, killed by officers at SW Atlanta gas station
14h ago
The Latest
Stuebing, Vernon
Stone, Harry
Key, Desmond
1h ago
Featured
Marsai Martin from "black-ish" stars in a new film for Paramount+ "Fantasy Football." A new Fox sitcom stars D.L. Hughley ("The DL"). Both started production the past month in Georgia. PUBLICITY PHOTOS

Credit: PUBLICITY

What’s filming in Georgia in April, 2022?
Arik Gilbert stands out in Georgia’s G-Day game
7h ago
Police: Knife-wielding man shot, killed by officers at SW Atlanta gas station
14h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top