Crandall, John

CRANDALL, Jr., John I.



John I. Crandall Jr., born September 23rd, 1942 passed away Saturday morning April 9th, 2022. Loving husband of 56 years, father of two and grandfather of three, John showed us how to work to live and to enjoy all of the amazing things life has to offer every day. Avid golfer, foodie, wine aficionado, Harley Davidson rider, traveler and ancestral historian, John Crandall was constantly exploring, reading, researching family and working on his game. John was born in Columbus, GA and grew up in St. Petersburg, Florida with his three sisters Gaye Woodling, Carole Bustle and Sherry Crandall. A son of the true south and America, he joined the Navy and became a Gunner's Mate on the Attack Aircraft Carrier USS. Franklin D. Roosevelt (CVA 42) in the early 60's. After graduating from Florida Atlantic University, he began a robust career in food and beverage with companies such as General Foods, PepsiCo, the Wine Spectrum and Coca Cola before starting his family business, Amelia Bay. He taught us everything about our ancestry, how not to get bit by a snake in the woods, how to tell time by where the sun is in the sky, how to be encouraging, how to be positive and present with friends and family, and how to be a good husband and father. John Irwin Crandall Jr. Is survived by his loving wife Sherlyn, his sons Jason and John (Jennifer), and his grandchildren James, Harper and Vivienne, and his sister Gaye Woodling. A memorial service will be held Friday, May 13, 2022 at Dunwoody United Methodist Church at 11:00 AM.

