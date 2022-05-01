CORBETT, Alice Soper



Alice Soper Corbett, age 92, passed away on April 19, 2022, in Suwanee, GA. She was born on June 10, 1929, in Olney, MD to Percy and Pearl Soper. Alice attended and graduated from Bridgewater College. While there, she met Neil Gordon Corbett, and they married in September 1949. She took pride in her marriage and family, and she was a faithful Christian and longstanding member of the Methodist Church. She enjoyed playing piano for the churches that they attended. She also was a seamstress, gardener, scout leader, and an enthusiastic sports fan. Alice was an avid golfer who worked diligently on her game. Over the years, she had 4 hole-in-ones and won several championships.



Alice is survived by her husband of 72 years, Neil Gordon Corbett; children, Patti Bregman (husband Joel Bregman), Bob Corbett (wife Dodi Corbett), Larry Corbett (wife Tonya Corbett); grandchildren, Allison Bregman Shiga (husband Eder), Ashley Bregman (husband Jack Ryan), Meghan Farren (husband Ben), Paige Corbett (husband Eric Weinberger), Erin Cartwright (husband Chip), Charles Corbett (wife Jennifer), Lauren Bryant (husband Colton), Trenton Corbett (wife Ariel); 16 great-grandchildren and sister: Dorothy Brady.



She is preceded in death by her brother, Robert Armstrong Soper.



A Celebration of Life was held on April 23, 2022, and a private burial service was held on April 30, 2022 in Warm Springs, VA. Arrangements are being handled by McLaughlin & Young Funeral Home.

