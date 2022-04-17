CONNELLY, Marlece



Daniel



It is with sadness that the family of Linda Marlece Daniel Connelly of Atlanta, age 78, announces that she passed away Friday, April 1, 2022, at her residence. Marlece was born May 29,1943, in Atlanta to Helen and C.L. Daniel, who preceded her in death. She graduated from Northside High School in 1961 and was a graduate of the University of Georgia in 1965, Marlece was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. Marlece is survived by her son, Dr. Stephen Reynolds Connelly,Jr. (Reyn), his wife Jordan and their children, Grier and Jackson; brothers Lee Daniel (Pat) and Jeff Daniel (Diana); and a niece and nephews. Following Marlece's wishes, a private service will be held at a later date, and she will be inurned in the family area of Arlington Cemetery which was begun by her grandparents, Ellen and Jesse Monroe Condolences may be expressed through Southern Crematory and Funeral Home at



https://www.southerncremations.com/obituaries/Marlece-Daniel-Connelly?obId=24556912#/obituaryInfo

