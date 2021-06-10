Clydesdale, Robert

CLYDESDALE, III, Robert Schuyler "Rob"



Robert Schuyler Clydesdale "Rob", 38, died unexpectedly on June 5, 2021 in Tennessee, where he was working as a river guide on the Ocoee River, a summertime passion he returned to each year.



An avid outdoorsman, Rob was born in Pittsfield, Massachusetts on August 18, 1982. He grew up and attended school in Marietta, spending many of his days in the North Georgia Mountains honing his hiking, climbing and kayaking skills and his summers river-guiding on the Nantahala River. During his youth he traveled extensively with his family throughout Europe and Scandinavia. While studying at the University of Colorado, Rob added skiing and mountain climbing in the Rocky Mountains to his outdoor repertoire. He graduated in 2004, earning a Bachelor's degree in International Marketing.



Rob was founder and owner of Workhorse Quality Construction, a successful residential renovation firm in Atlanta specializing in innovative design and meticulous craftsmanship. Together, Rob and his true love and longtime partner Kerri McGuire bought, extensively renovated and sold a series of homes before settling recently into their mountain house at Big Canoe.



In addition to his beloved Kerri McGuire, Rob is survived by his parents Karen and Robert Clydesdale III; sisters Kelley(Jimmy) McLellan and Devin (Jon) Barnwell; and five nieces and nephews: Jack and Schuyler McLellan, Murphy, Lottie and Rhett Barnwell. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. A memorial service will be held at St. Martin in the Fields Episcopal Church, 3110 Ashford Dunwoody Rd., Atlanta 30319, on Friday, June 11 at 11:00 AM. Covid restrictions require masks to be worn inside the chapel and all are invited to gather under the portico after the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Georgia River Network at www.garivers.org.

