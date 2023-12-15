Chapman, Maryann

CHAPMAN, Rev. Maryann Bass



Reverend Maryann Bass Chapman, 84, long time Buckhead resident, passed away December 11, 2023. Preceded in death by parents, CJ Bass and Maymsie Ousley Bass. Maryann, raised in Decatur, GA, attended Decatur High. She received her BA from Georgia State University and her Masters of Christian Education from Candler School of Theology. Maryann was also a certified Spiritual Director and a Stephen Minister. She began her career of lifetime service as Director Christian Education at North Decatur Methodist Church. She was instrumental in integrating the youth program there. Then she became fulltime homemaker and loving mother until she returned to Northside Methodist Church as Associate Minister for Congregational Care in 1990, where she served for 13 years. Serving the church was her passion.



Maryann enjoyed many volunteer/leadership roles in the Decatur and Atlanta Junior League.



Received Governor Busbee's Citation of Honor for her role on his Drug and Alcohol Task Force.



Served on Emory University Candler School of Theology's Committee of 100. Her hobbies included teaching Sunday school, crafting, cooking, and reading mysteries. She loved music and the opera.



Maryann married her junior high sweetheart, James P. Chapman in 1961 and had daughter, Emily Wilkinson Ashe (Eddie) and son James Bass Chapman (Katherine). She adored her 5 grandchildren: Edward Taylor Wilkinson (Sally), Chapman Young Wilkinson (Katie), Kathryn Pittman Wilkinson, Martha Mundy Chapman, and James Bass Chapman, Jr. She welcomed first great-granddaughter, Collins Catherine Wilkinson (Taylor and Sally) December 7.



Celebration of Life to be held Monday, December 18, 11 AM Northside Methodist Church. Family receiving 9:30 AM, Faith and Arts Center.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com