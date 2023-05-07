CHALFANT, Karole Marguerite "Koko"



It is with great sadness that the family of Karole Marguerite Chalfant announce her passing on March 19, 2023, at the age of 72. We lost Koko to complications following an unexpected surgery. We are heartbroken beyond words and saddened that her loving presence, kind heart and amazing sense of humor have been taken from us too soon.



Koko will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 23 years, Alan Permar Smith; and her sister, Debbie; brother-in-law, Jim Grady; her nephew, Colin Grady and Alisa; and great-nephew, Conor; her nephew, Dana Grady and his wife, Jenn; and great-nephew, Gavin; her niece, Danielle and husband, Adam Hoag; her nephew, Devon Chalfant; as well as so many loving friends. Koko was predeceased by her parents, C. Dana and Marguerite Chalfant; her brother, Dana; and her sister, Lucy.



Koko was a graduate of The Ellis School in Pittsburgh and earned a drama degree from Webster College in St. Louis. She was very involved in the acting community in Pittsburgh and was happiest when she was on stage. Koko worked for ACT 1 for many years and was a frequent cast member in the Red Barn Theater productions and various acting companies in the area. She grew up in Gibsonia, PA, Windmont Farms, her childhood home, was always in her heart. After moving to Atlanta with Alan, she became involved with Robert Mello Studio. Koko taught at the school and was also assistant director for some of the student productions. She was a Meisner trained actress and acting coach/instructor specializing in kids and teens. Koko was part of the cast of the first show done by a theatre company called Yard Dogs.



Koko and Alan reunited in the year 2000, and married on the beach in 2001. Together, they overcame Koko's stage four cancer in 2002. They built a life in Atlanta for the next two decades. Koko and Alan vacationed on beautiful beaches in North Carolina, Georgia, Florida and Hawaii, with many cherished visits to family in California, Pennsylvania and Ohio.



Although we are desolate in our loss we are eternally grateful to have loved and been loved by our beautiful, beloved Koko.



Memorial donations in Koko's name may be made to the American Cancer Society.

