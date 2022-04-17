Ceilinski, Gerald

CIELINSKI, Gerald Robert "Jerry"



Gerald Robert Cielinski (Jerry) passed away Wednesday, September 22, 2021 in Decatur, GA. He lived in Fishkill, NY prior to moving to Decatur, GA in 2012. Gerald was born on February 27, 1933 to Mary Cielinski Heffner in Pottsville, PA. Pastor Aloysius Hammeke and Mrs Julia Ellis of Minersville provided guidance to Jerry in his early years and a sense of spirituality gave him support through his life.



After graduating from high school in Minersville, Jerry served in the U.S. Army in Europe in the early 1950's. He graduated from Penn State University in 1958 with a degree in transportation engineering and then began employment at Philco Corporation in Philadelphia. He spent most of his career at IBM in East Fishkill, NY.



Jerry was always with a positive disposition and provided loving care for his wife, Christine, in her later years. He was a fan of crossword puzzles and his joke telling.



Jerry was preceded in death by his wife, Christine (Minkiewicz) Cielinski in 2017. Jerry is survived by son David, and daughters, Susan Tod and Amy as well as step sister Carol Heffner and brothers and sisters in law Daniel, Michael, and Mary Teresa.



A memorial service will be held Friday, May 6 at 10 AM at St. Casimir Church, 229 North Jardin Street, Shenandoah, PA.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Emory Winship Cancer Institute, Atlanta, GA.

