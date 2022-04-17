ajc logo
X

Ceilinski, Gerald

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

CIELINSKI, Gerald Robert "Jerry"

Gerald Robert Cielinski (Jerry) passed away Wednesday, September 22, 2021 in Decatur, GA. He lived in Fishkill, NY prior to moving to Decatur, GA in 2012. Gerald was born on February 27, 1933 to Mary Cielinski Heffner in Pottsville, PA. Pastor Aloysius Hammeke and Mrs Julia Ellis of Minersville provided guidance to Jerry in his early years and a sense of spirituality gave him support through his life.

After graduating from high school in Minersville, Jerry served in the U.S. Army in Europe in the early 1950's. He graduated from Penn State University in 1958 with a degree in transportation engineering and then began employment at Philco Corporation in Philadelphia. He spent most of his career at IBM in East Fishkill, NY.

Jerry was always with a positive disposition and provided loving care for his wife, Christine, in her later years. He was a fan of crossword puzzles and his joke telling.

Jerry was preceded in death by his wife, Christine (Minkiewicz) Cielinski in 2017. Jerry is survived by son David, and daughters, Susan Tod and Amy as well as step sister Carol Heffner and brothers and sisters in law Daniel, Michael, and Mary Teresa.

A memorial service will be held Friday, May 6 at 10 AM at St. Casimir Church, 229 North Jardin Street, Shenandoah, PA.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Emory Winship Cancer Institute, Atlanta, GA.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks
Family members of three relatives killed in an April 8 triple homicide at a Grantville shooting range and gun shop reacted to an arrest in the case Saturday. The victims were Tommy Richard Hawk Sr., the 75-year-old owner, his wife Evelyn Hawk, also 75, and their 18-year-old grandson Alexander “Luke” Hawk, a senior at East Coweta High School.

Family thankful for ‘outpouring of love’ after arrest in Ga. triple homicide7h ago
An Amber Alert was issued Saturday for 11-year-old Pierre Lubin (left). Authorities say he and his mother Kerline Lubin (bottom right) were abducted from their northwest Atlanta home by Leonard Cross and another man.

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Amber Alert issued for 11-year-old boy, mother kidnapped from Atlanta home
7h ago
House members throw up paper at the conclusion of the legislative session in the House Chamber on Sine Die, the last day of the General Assembly at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Branden Camp/ For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Branden Camp

Georgia lawmakers get raises and higher pensions hoping for more diversity
Jacob Christian Muse, a 21-year-old College Park man, was arrested Friday on charges stemming from the April 8 triple homicide at a family-owned shooting range in Grantville.

Credit: Coweta County Sheriff's Office

GBI: Arrest made in triple homicide at gun range near Atlanta
Jacob Christian Muse, a 21-year-old College Park man, was arrested Friday on charges stemming from the April 8 triple homicide at a family-owned shooting range in Grantville.

Credit: Coweta County Sheriff's Office

GBI: Arrest made in triple homicide at gun range near Atlanta
The GBI is investigating a shooting involving Atlanta police officers that happened early Saturday at a BP gas station-convenience store along Cascade Road in southwest Atlanta.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

UPDATE | Police: Knife-wielding man shot, killed by officers at SW Atlanta gas station
14h ago
The Latest
Stuebing, Vernon
Stone, Harry
Key, Desmond
1h ago
Featured
Marsai Martin from "black-ish" stars in a new film for Paramount+ "Fantasy Football." A new Fox sitcom stars D.L. Hughley ("The DL"). Both started production the past month in Georgia. PUBLICITY PHOTOS

Credit: PUBLICITY

What’s filming in Georgia in April, 2022?
Arik Gilbert stands out in Georgia’s G-Day game
7h ago
Police: Knife-wielding man shot, killed by officers at SW Atlanta gas station
14h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top