CAMMACK, Charles



Charles Cammack, 89, died peacefully on April 24, 2022. Charlie was born and raised in Minnesota and was a graduate of St. John's University. After serving as an officer in the US Marine Corps, he joined IBM where he spent a 30-year career before retiring in 1987. He was an enthusiastic volunteer for Habitat for Humanity. He was also an avid Atlanta Braves fan who never missed a game.



Charlie is survived by his wife of 67 years, Sally Brunelle Cammack; five children, Patti Cammack, Cathy Tatum (Richard), Michael Cammack (Kate), Liz Jones (Alan) and Mary Eitel (Tony); four grandchildren, Robbie Mailhoit, Michael Mailhoit, Matthew Eitel and Caroline Cammack; a great-grandson, Cayson Mailhoit; as well as cousins, John Lenihan, Bob and Jim Abraham and their families.



Services will be held at All Saints Catholic Church in Dunwoody on May 23 at 11 AM with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Wounded Warriors. Family messages can be left at www.NeptuneSociety.com.

