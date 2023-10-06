Obituaries

Calloway, Earl

File photo
File photo
Oct 6, 2023

CALLOWAY, Pastor Earl

Age 74, of Douglasville, GA, passed September 25, 2023. Funeral Service Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 11 AM, St. Stephen Miss. Bpt. Church. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, Atlanta.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel

1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd

Atlanta, GA

30310

https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

More Stories

The Latest

Braves Report: Profits, pitching and programming walk into a bar …

8m ago

The faces of Mexico’s disappeared haunt this city's streets. Families worry they will be wiped away

8m ago

Bill Clinton faces grilling from lawmakers over his connections to Jeffrey Epstein

10m ago

Featured

North Point Mall

Ponce City Market developer to tackle North Point Mall’s NHL ambitions

EXCLUSIVE

‘We’re lucky to be alive’ after MARTA train hits fallen tree

SPECIAL FEATURE

W.E.B. Du Bois challenged racist myths in 1900. We re-created his work.