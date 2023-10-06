Calloway, Earl

CALLOWAY, Pastor Earl
Age 74, of Douglasville, GA, passed September 25, 2023. Funeral Service Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 11 AM, St. Stephen Miss. Bpt. Church. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, Atlanta.
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA
30310
https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral