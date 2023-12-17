Callaham, Mac A.

CALLAHAM, Dr. Mac A.



Dr. Mac A. Callaham of Dahlonega, died on December 3, age 87, following a long decline. He was born on August 30, 1936, in Sylvania, AL, in the Sand Mountain region of that State. He was the son of Talmadge "Tad" Callaham, and Lucille "Cindy" (McElhaney) Callaham. One of seven children in the family, he was preceded in death by brothers: Lewis "L.T." Callaham, and Bobby Callaham; and sisters, Melba Young, and Imogene "Jean" WIlliams. He is survived by brother, Frank Callaham; and sister, Judy Patton.



He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Patricia (Headrick) Callaham, whom he met on a blind double date, in 1959. He said many times that he had "won the jackpot" when he married Pat, and he was a devoted husband and father to their children. He is survived by his four children: Shannon (Patrick) Garner, Leslie (James) Costa, Mac (Andrea) Callaham, Jr., and Clay (Michelle) Callaham. He was a doting and indulgent grandfather and is survived by 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. In his later years, he delighted in nothing more than taking these charming children on tours of "the meadow" in his golf cart, which was retired after an estimated 5000+ hours of use.



He spent his early life roaming the woods of Sand Mountain with his siblings and cousins, and it was there that he first developed what would become a lifelong fascination with the natural world. After the family moved to East Ridge, GA, Mac graduated from Lakeview High School, and he won a scholarship of $200 to attend West Georgia College. He often remarked that this scholarship changed his life, and set him on the course to his career as an educator, researcher, and environmental advocate. After study at West Georgia and University of Georgia, he earned a degree in Biology in 1958. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the United States Army, and was stationed in Hawaii for a time, where he nurtured his love for teaching by tutoring local high school students in mathematics in his free time. His military career was brief, and in 1960, he was granted an Honorable Discharge so that he could return home and help to meet the critical national need for improved science education.



He secured a job teaching biology at Belmont College in Nashville, TN, and simultaneously earned EdS and MA (Biology) degrees from Peabody College. In 1963, he moved with his young family to Dahlonega, GA, and assumed an Assistant Professor position in the Biology Department at North Georgia College (now known as University of North Georgia). He was subsequently encouraged by his superiors at NGC to enroll in a graduate program at University of Georgia, and he earned the PhD degree (Fisheries and Wildlife Biology) in 1968.



At North Georgia College, Mac ascended the academic ranks, eventually becoming Professor and Head of the biology department. He loved teaching and was proud of the number of students in the department who went on to successful careers in the health sciences. During his teaching career at NGC, he was honored with the college's Distinguished Professor Award, and was the first to receive the award on two occasions.



In addition to teaching, Mac had a keen interest in community service, and worked on several public health issues throughout his career. He was chairman of the Lumpkin County Hospital Authority (responsible for bringing the first Hospital into the area), he was instrumental in the development of the nursing and physical therapy programs at NGC, and served as a representative on the State Health Planning Board.



His favorite work away from the classroom was in the arena of water resources in the State. Always with an eye toward public health, he tested water quality at swimming beaches across north Georgia under contract with the US Forest Service as well as with the Georgia Power company. Mac was among the first to express concern about water quality and water supply for the city of Atlanta, and subsequently conducted a water quality monitoring campaign on Lake Lanier that spanned more than 20 years. He communicated passionately with the public and with elected officials, delivering the message that good planning, rational regulation, and maintaining healthy ecosystems would provide the most reliable source of clean water for the people of north Georgia into the future.



The fact that Mac was able to achieve these professional accomplishments all while raising a family with his life-partner, Pat, is one of the things that is most admirable. He was, above all, a family man. He managed to incorporate family time into his water quality work, and his children frequently accompanied him on weekend trips to the mountain lakes to collect water samples, and learned the ropes of boat handling on sampling trips to Lake Lanier. He never gave the impression that "work" was being done, and it was clear that he was usually having fun. His optimism was legendary, and he was never known to expect anything but the best outcome in any situation. He lived his life in a constant state of enjoyment and gratitude, never forgetting his upbringing, and never failing to acknowledge and celebrate the good times. Indeed, despite his diminished state, he held onto his sense of gratitude until the very end. His last words, which were spoken to a family member, but which may have been addressed to the Universe, were "thank you."



Dahlonega Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements, and a Celebration of Life will be held on January 6, 2024, on the Dahlonega Campus of University of North Georgia. The family wishes to express their gratitude to Magnolia Assisted Living, to Inspire Hospice and Palliative Care, and in particular to Lee Tibensky, for the care he provided in Mac's last days.



The family requests that you consider making a contribution to the Mac Callaham Scholarship fund at University of North Georgia within the College of Health Sciences and Professions.



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