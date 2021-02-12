CAHILL, Susan Marie



Susan Marie Cahill, age 39, of Hoschton, GA passed away February 6, 2021. She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Virginia Inez Seibert; grandfather, Woodrow Alfred Seibert, grandmother, Mary Anne Trader; grandfather, Robert Eugene Trader. She is survived by her parents, Jim and Anne Seibert, Hoschton, GA; husband, David J. Cahill, Marietta, GA; daughters, Taylor Mealor, Bluffton, SC, Alexa Cahill, Hoschton, GA, Quinn Cahill, Hoschton, GA; sister, Jennifer and Mark Graves, Buford, GA; nephews, Ryan Graves, Buford, GA, Stephen Graves, Buford, GA. Susan was born September 17, 1981 in Atlanta, GA. Susan was a wonderful daughter, sister, aunt and mother. She was fun loving, and silly. She loved to spend time with her family. Susan loved to comfort anyone and anything in need. She loved to laugh, cry, and to stop and smell the roses. Susan had an ability to see the beauty in the little things. She felt it all. This was the beauty of Susan. A Funeral Service will be held Sunday, February 14, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with Dr. Robert White officiating. Interment will follow at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens, Buford, GA. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on February 14 at the funeral home.



Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA (770) 932-1133.




