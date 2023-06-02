X

Byrd, Jeanne

Obituaries
1 hour ago

BYRD (YOUNG), Jeanne

Jeanne Young Byrd passed away peacefully Saturday, May 27, 2023.

Jeanne is survived by her six children: Dr. Janice Johnson, Dr. Angela Navarre (Arnold), Forrest Byrd, Ricardau Byrd, Phyllis Wiggins (Kenney), Phillip Byrd; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at 3:00 PM, Murray Brothers Funeral Home, 1199 Utoy Springs Road SW, Atlanta, GA 30331.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

