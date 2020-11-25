BUSH, Tyrone Wendell



Tyrone Wendell Bush was born on April 28, 1945 in Charleston, South Carolina to Thomas Jefferson Bush and Wanda Lee Bush. He departed this life on Sunday, November 15, 2020. Tyrone attended Morehouse College after graduating from Turner High School in Atlanta, Georgia in 1962. He was employed by Lockheed Martin prior to joining the Dekalb County Police Department where he served for over 30 years in a variety of capacities including auto theft, major crimes and detective prior to retiring as Deputy Chief. In retirement, he and his son, Tyrone Wendell Bush, II, started an auto repair business, Budget Auto Painting and Collision, in Decatur, Georgia. Tyrone also found great pleasure in serving his community, collecting cars and spending time with is children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Services Entrusted to Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory - Rockdale Chapel.

