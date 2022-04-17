BURNETT, Mattie



Mrs. Mattie Mae Burnett peacefully transitioned on April 8, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, April 18, 2022, 11:00 AM at The Potter's House, 1120 Crowell Rd., Covington, GA 30016, Rev. Ricky Bradford, Pastor, Rev. Dr. Eric W. Lee, Sr. Eulogist. Assisted by others. Interment, Church Cemetery. Family and friends will assemble at the residence at 10:00 AM. Visitation will be held Sunday, April 17, 2022, 2:00 PM until 5:00 PM. Remains will lie in-state at the church from 9:30 AM until service hour. She leaves to cherish her memories: four daughters, Aurnita, Sharon, Deborah Shepherd and Mrs. Sheila Briggs (Marcus); two brothers, Henry and L.B. Shepherd; two sisters-in-law, Carrie Shepherd, and Vivian Garrlington; one stepson, Curtis Burnett (Mellonnie); six grandchildren, one great-grandchild and a host of other relatives and friends. Service Arrangements Entrusted to: Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home, Inc., Covington, Georgia, 770-786-6177, www.lackeyandsonsfuneralhome.com.

