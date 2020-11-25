BULLOCH, Traci



On Saturday, November 21, 2020, Traci Bulloch, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away at the age of 61. Funeral service will be held Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel. Rev. Bruce Darnell will officiate. The family will receive friends Friday, November 27, 2020 from 5-7 PM at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Hamilton Mill Memorial Gardens.



Traci was born November 11, 1959 in Maryville, TN to Nancy (Hill) Brandau and Phillip Mook, both of Maryville, TN. Traci grew up in Lilburn, GA and graduated from Berkmar High School in 1977.



On July 1, 1977 Traci married Michael Bulloch. Traci and Michael went on to have two daughters, Jami and Nicolle. She also enjoyed her three grandchildren, Caitlyn, Jay and Sadie.



Traci loved life. She had some obstacles, but she faced them head on. She was extremely friendly, and never met a stranger. Her friends were her family, and she was fiercely loyal to all she cared about. Her laughter was contagious, and her quick wit was something you could always count on.



She was very creative. She loved to cook and wrote two cookbooks. She loved design, and even went to school for interior design. She was crafty and artistic.



Mostly she loved her family. Michael was her soul mate and her love for her girls and grandchildren was unwavering. Her favorite time was when everyone was with her. Her passing will affect all that love her.



Traci was preceded in death by her mother Nancy, her father Phillip, her father-in-law Raymond, grandmother Helen, and sister-in-law Amy. She is survived by her husband Michael, daughters Jami (Brant) and Nicolle (John), grandchildren Caitlyn, Jay, and Sadie, sister Julianne (John), brother David, mother-in-law Patricia, sister-in-law Marcy (John), nieces Haley and Lilia, as well as many extended family members.



