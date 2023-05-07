X

Brooks, W. Dexter

BROOKS, W. Dexter

William Dexter Brooks, age 82, of Marietta, Georgia, died peacefully in his sleep on April 26, 2023. Dexter was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather, and a well known and respected attorney. Dexter was born on November 23, 1940, in Augusta, Georgia. A Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at 11:00, in the chapel of Johnson Ferry Baptist Church in Marietta. The family will receive guests following the service, during a reception in the Magnolia Room of the church. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donating to Johnson Ferry Baptist Church or the Alzheimer's Association. Condolences at www.hmpattersoncantonhill.com.




Funeral Home Information

H.M. Patterson & Son-Canton Hill Chapel

1157 Old Canton Road Ne

Marietta, GA

30068

