BOURDEAUX, Julianne



Julianne Bourdeaux, 83, of Atlanta, GA, passed away peacefully November 18, 2023. Julianne "Judy" was born in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania on February 21, 1940 to Alethia Figley Shartzer and William Boyd Shartzer.



After graduating from Gulf Park High School in Mississippi she went on to study at Vanderbilt University where she was a member of the Delta Delta Delta Sorority. It was also here that she met her future husband Donald Edward O'Brien. She and Donald "Dog" were married on December 28, 1960 at Christ the King Catholic Church in Atlanta, GA. They had three daughters, Stacy, Julie and Kristen and enjoyed 23 years of marriage. In 1984 Judy married Ward Clemens Bourdeaux and began the second half of her journey. Judy and Ward shared 37 wonderful years together. They loved to travel and took many fabulous trips to incredible destinations, South Africa being their favorite. Although they did not play golf they were avid spectators and rarely missed a major tournament clocking over 35 trips to Augusta National. They were tremendous cooks and "foodies" before it was a trend so naturally New Orleans held a very special place in their hearts.



Judy is survived by her three daughters, Stacy Boyd (Howard), Julie Knight (Dan), and Kristen Chambers (Andy); her five stepchildren: Melissa Bourdeaux, Ward Bourdeaux, Jr., Melanie Cox (Keith), Ashley Jackson (Steven) and Brittany Bourdeaux; her fourteen grandchildren: Carrie Boyd Gehrhardt (Andrew), Chandler Boyd (Tristyn), Joshua Knight, Ivy Knight, Ava Knight, AJ Chambers, Carter Cox, Clemens Pallotti(Tom) Calloway Cox, Lily Bourdeaux, Mimi Bourdeaux, Ward Bourdeaux III, Charlotte Jackson, and Lattie Jackson; one great-grandson, Reubyn Boyd; and a great-granddaughter, Sinclair Pallotti. She was preceded in death by her second husband, Ward Clemens Bourdeaux (d.2021); her first husband, Donald Edward O'Brien (d.1984);and her brother, Robert Shartzer.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Capstone Hospice, www.capstonehospice.com.



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