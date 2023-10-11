BOSTIC, Alice Jane



Alice Jane Bostic, 80, of Sandy Springs, GA, beloved mother and grandmother (Manna), went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on October 4, 2023. She was surrounded at home in her last days by her loving children and grandchildren. She was born in Peru, Indiana, in 1943, to the late Kenneth and Amy Davenport. Alice's life was centered on her family and friends. She loved her family with her entire heart and soul. She majored in honesty, integrity and laughter. Her generosity was extraordinary. She led by example. She was someone that you could depend on in all situations. When she gave her word, she kept it. When she was needed, she was always there, every time. Her grandchildren will treasure her silliness: her dressing up in funny costumes (Valentine Fairy, Thanksgiving Pilgrim, SpongeBob, Easter Bunny, Halloween Pumpkin, etc.), silly string parties, dancing by the jukebox and frequent visits to the nail salon. Her family bingo games, Easter Egg auctions, and family trips were legendary. She rarely missed a game, play or recital. Her only vices were cinnamon rolls and Diet Cokes. Her legacy is unmatched and the love she instilled in her children and grandchildren will live on for generations. She was one of a kind and to be loved by her was to be truly blessed. She was the glue of our family and her passing leaves a massive hole that will never be filled…until we meet again. She is survived by her three children, Steven (wife, Pam), Jeff (wife, Diane) and Beth; her seven grandchildren, Brad (Anna), Lindsay (Mark), Shannon, Bayley (Sam), Ryan (Morgan), Jack and Brandon; three great-grandchildren, Evelyn, Amelia and Holt. She was predeceased by her parents Kenneth and Amy Davenport.



A Celebration of Life will be held on October 22, at 2:00 PM, at the Sandy Springs Chapel at 136 Mount Vernon Highway, Sandy Springs, Georgia 30328. A reception will immediately follow the service.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com