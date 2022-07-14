BINNS, Catherine



On July 9, 2022, Catherine Waymer Binns, transitioned to heaven surrounded by the love of family. Catherine was blessed with living a full and impactful life for 97 years. Born in Elloree, South Carolina, on July 28, 1924, she was the second of nine children, to the late Robert and Mamie Collier Waymer.



Catherine held a Bachelor's degree in Nursing from Florida A&M and a Master's Degree in Arts and Science from Atlanta University. She went on to be employed as a staff nurse at the Veterans' Administration Hospital in Tuskegee, AL. While there, Catherine met and married Leroy Binns, a graduate of Tuskegee University.



In 1966, Catherine was appointed by the school superintendent of Atlanta as the first city-wide Health Services Coordinator for the Atlanta Public Schools. A pivotal highlight of her career was instituting a computerized system that tracked Atlanta children for immunizations and physical examinations.



Catherine was a committed community leader, becoming the 15th Supreme Basileus of Chi Eta Phi Sorority, Inc. in 1993. She was also a life member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., where she served the sorority in many capacities and held a leadership role as Epistoleus Kappa Omega Chapter, from 1984-1988.



Catherine was preceded in death by her spouse, Leroy Binns, Sr.; her two children, Leroy "Mike" Binns, Jr. and Dr. Karl Von Binns, Sr., and is survived by her five grandchildren, Shayla, Kandys, Karl Jr., Keenan, and Kara; three great-grandchildren, Kalia, Kaylin and Quincy; her daughter-in-law, Geraldine, and her brother, Robert and sister Jean, as well as many members of the Waymer Clan.



Celebration of Life service on Saturday, July 16,12 PM at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 928 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd SW, Atlanta, GA 30310. (Masks Required)



Entombment to be held at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery immediately following service.



In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations to The Catherine Binns Scholarship Fund, Chi Eta Phi Sorority, Inc., Chi Phi Chapter, P.O. Box 20321, Tallahassee, Fl 32316, or Via PayPal (CatherineBinnsScholarship).



Established by Chi Phi Chapter, Chi Eta Phi Sorority, Inc. the scholarship is awarded to nursing students at her alma mater, Florida A&M University. To date there are five Catherine Binns Scholars.

