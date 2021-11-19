BIBBS, Wallace Andrew



Wallace Andrew Bibbs was born on September 10, 1939, in Atlanta, GA, to Joseph and Virginia Bowie Bibbs. He departed this life on November 10, 2021. A native of the Blandtown Community, now known as West Midtown. Wallace dedicated his professional career to the children in the Atlanta Public School System and retired after 35 years of service. He leaves to cherish his memories, his beloved wife of 61 years, Dorothy Scott Bibbs; daughters, Karen Bibbs Cooper (Derek Sr.) and Gail Bibbs Holmes (Hamilton Jr.); five grandchildren, Erica Nicole Moody, Hamilton Holmes III, Marissa Noelle Holmes, Derek Cooper Jr., Cheyenne Cooper, other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Services will be Sunday, November 21, 2021, 2 PM at Zion Hill Baptist Church, 6175 Campbellton Rd. SW., Atlanta, GA 30331. Reverend Dr. Aaron L. Parker, officiating. Wallace A. Bibbs will lie in state one hour before the service. LIMITED SEATING AVAILABLE. MASK & TEMP CHECKS ARE MANDATORY!



Online Viewing: https://boxcast.tv/channel/glwvkeoykzdo7l8oqmae or Facebook: @zhbcatl or YouTube: ZHBCATL zionhill, beginning at 2 PM.



Public Viewing will be Saturday, November 20, 2021, from 12 PM to 5 PM. The interment will be Monday, November 22, 2021, 2 PM at Westview Cemetery. Hines Home of Funerals, Inc., 595 West Lake Ave NW, 404-792-2400.

