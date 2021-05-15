ajc logo
<font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">BENTON, Lois<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Lois Benton passed away suddenly the morning of May 9 at the age of 91. She is survived by her daughter Dawn Benton, her son Bruce Benton and her daughter in law Sharon Benton. She had a long and satisfying life and remained reasonably healthy and active until the end. Memories and condolences may be shared at hmpattersonoglethorpe.com.</font><p align="center"><br/></p><BR/><CENTER><IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Logos/FNLHMPattersonOglethorpe4_16.jpg.jpg" ALT="logo" BORDER="0"/></CENTER><br/>

