BENTON, Lois

Lois Benton passed away suddenly the morning of May 9 at the age of 91. She is survived by her daughter Dawn Benton, her son Bruce Benton and her daughter in law Sharon Benton. She had a long and satisfying life and remained reasonably healthy and active until the end.