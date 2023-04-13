BENSON, Joan Dudley



December 24, 1943 –



April 2, 2023



The family wishes to sadly announce the passing of Joan Dudley (Smith-Hague) Benson of Harrington, DE (formerly of Atlanta, GA) on Sunday April 2, 2023.



Homegoing service will be held on Saturday, April 15, 2023, 2:00 PM at The Church of the Incarnation, 2407 Cascade Road, S.W., Atlanta, GA, Rev. Lynne E. Washington, Rector and Eulogist. Her body will lie instate at 1:00 PM. Family and friends please assemble at the church at 1:30 PM on the day of the service.



Interment immediately following the service at Forest Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens, 5755 Mallory Road, College Park, GA.



She is survived by her loving husband, Bishop R. Benson; her sister, Gail of North Brunswick, NJ; two sons, Gerald of Lansdown, PA and Christopher of High Point, NC; four stepchildren: Hope of Fredricksurg, VA, Ralph Jr. of Harrington, DE, Rynthia of Harrington, DE, and Amanda of Harrington, DE; Six grandchildren: Olivia of Philadelphia, PA, Gerald III of Lansdown, PA, Jasmine of Powder Springs, GA, Chris, Jr. of Phillipsburg, NJ, Kianna and Kyle of High Point, NC; and a host of other cousins, relatives and friends. Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 404-349-3000, www.mbfh.com. The service will be streamed live at: https://vimeo.com/murraybrothers.



