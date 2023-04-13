X

Benson, Joan

Obituaries
2 hours ago

BENSON, Joan Dudley

December 24, 1943 –

April 2, 2023

The family wishes to sadly announce the passing of Joan Dudley (Smith-Hague) Benson of Harrington, DE (formerly of Atlanta, GA) on Sunday April 2, 2023.

Homegoing service will be held on Saturday, April 15, 2023, 2:00 PM at The Church of the Incarnation, 2407 Cascade Road, S.W., Atlanta, GA, Rev. Lynne E. Washington, Rector and Eulogist. Her body will lie instate at 1:00 PM. Family and friends please assemble at the church at 1:30 PM on the day of the service.

Interment immediately following the service at Forest Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens, 5755 Mallory Road, College Park, GA.

She is survived by her loving husband, Bishop R. Benson; her sister, Gail of North Brunswick, NJ; two sons, Gerald of Lansdown, PA and Christopher of High Point, NC; four stepchildren: Hope of Fredricksurg, VA, Ralph Jr. of Harrington, DE, Rynthia of Harrington, DE, and Amanda of Harrington, DE; Six grandchildren: Olivia of Philadelphia, PA, Gerald III of Lansdown, PA, Jasmine of Powder Springs, GA, Chris, Jr. of Phillipsburg, NJ, Kianna and Kyle of High Point, NC; and a host of other cousins, relatives and friends. Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 404-349-3000, www.mbfh.com. The service will be streamed live at: https://vimeo.com/murraybrothers.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Georgia financial adviser on ‘Most Wanted List’ faces new indictment8h ago

Credit: DeKalb County Police Department

DeKalb police release photos of 2 suspects sought in fatal March shooting

Credit: Leila Navidi/Star Tribune via Getty Images

6 places in Atlanta to find a Black doula
14h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

YSL case: Attorney wants out over ‘egregiously low’ trial wages
11h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

YSL case: Attorney wants out over ‘egregiously low’ trial wages
11h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

DeKalb superintendent finalist answers tough questions at town hall
3h ago
The Latest

Corr, James
Joyed, McQuilllon
2h ago
Phillips, Michelle
2h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

After calls to resign, Feinstein seeks Judiciary replacement
4h ago
Jimmy Carter in hearts of Plains residents on quiet Easter Sunday
Meet the grandmothers who volunteer to greet migrants arriving at the Atlanta bus station
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top