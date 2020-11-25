BELL, Robert Dorsey "Robin"



Robert "Robin" Dorsey Bell was born on February 29, 1948, in Pittsburgh, PA, and died November 6, 2020, in Roswell, GA. His parents were Robert Edward Bell and June Dorsey Bell. He received a Bachelors in Business Administration from UNC Chapel Hill in 1970. On February 1, 1975, he married Mary Pinson, his wife of 42 years who passed away in November 2017. Robin worked in sales and marketing for Westinghouse Electric Corporation for 13 years. In the elevator division he worked on the task force for the Sears Tower. After that, he became a financial advisor, researching stocks and providing support to clients, for nearly 25 years. Robin and Mary were members of the Cherokee Town and Country Club and active in the Georgia State Golf Association.He and Mary enjoyed playing golf and bridge and visiting with friends. Robin enjoyed listening to 60s and 70s music on his reel-to-reel player. Their deepest shared passion was their love of Basset Hounds - with a grand total of eight completely spoiled Bassets over the years. In addition to his wife Mary Pinson Bell, Robin is preceded in death by his parents. He leaves behind his sisters-in-law Ginny Pinson Griffin (Augusta) and Susan Pinson Danner (Savannah), niece Debbie Curley (Tucson, AZ) and nephew David Curley (Augusta). There will be no formal ceremony. Robin will be buried at Westover Cemetery in Augusta next to Mary. Donations may be made in Robin's memory to the Basset Hound Rescue of Georgia at www.bhrg.org [bhrg.org] or the charity of your choice.

