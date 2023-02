BARNES, Roberta



Age 92, of Conyers, passed away on Saturday, February 11, 2023. She leaves to cherish her memory, son, Luther Barnes, Jr. (Sharon); daughter, Tywage McKinney (Kevin); brother, Willie Butler; and a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life service will be held on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at 11:00 AM, at First Baptist Church of Gresham Rd. Interment Kennedy Memorial Gardens.