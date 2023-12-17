Obituaries

Barnes, Carl

File photo
File photo
Dec 17, 2023

BARNES, Carl L.

Mr. Carl Lennon Barnes of Jonesboro, GA, passed away on December 14, 2023. Services entrusted to Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 404-349-3000, www.mbfh.com.




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Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

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