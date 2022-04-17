BARBER, Wendy Blake



Wendy Blake Barber passed away on March 30, 2022 at her home with family and friends at her side. Wendy is survived by her children, Alexander and Katharine Wu, her parents, Tamarin and Spencer Barber, her sister, Katharine Barber Wesinger and nieces, Mary Wesinger and Frances Barber. Wendy was a loving mother and a bright light to everyone she encountered. Her thoughtful nature, sharp intelligence, quick wit and love of family will be missed. Wendy graduated from Woodward Academy, Oglethorpe University and earned her Masters Degree from Georgia Institute of Technology. In May, her family will host a memorial to remember and celebrate Wendy with family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Wendy's name to The American Cancer Society.

