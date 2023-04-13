X

Banks, Carolyn Long

Obituaries
15 hours ago

Carolyn Long Banks, 82, a trailblazing civil rights activist and Atlanta City councilmember from 1980 to 1997, died Wednesday, April 12. She was the first Black woman on the council.

A fourth-generation Atlantan, Banks was one of the founders of the Atlanta Student Movement, which helped energized Black college students here and across the nation to stage peaceful demonstrations aimed at ending legalized segregation in public facilities. She also worked with the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on the Committee on Appeals for Human Rights, a manifesto that outlined the Black community's problems.

In 1980, Banks was appointed to the Atlanta City Council to succeed Marvin Arrington Sr., after he assumed the role of council president. She was re-elected several times and served as president of the National League of Cities in 1994. She left office in 1997.

Read more about Carolyn Long Banks on ajc;com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Ex-Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill to be imprisoned in Arkansas in May4h ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Former Atlanta councilman Antonio Brown gets time served for fraud
3h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

He put solar panels on his roof. Now his HOA wants them removed
7h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Georgia Senate blocks payments to men who wrongly spent decades in prison
8h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Georgia Senate blocks payments to men who wrongly spent decades in prison
8h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Atlanta mayor hires police foundation official as a policy advisor
7h ago
The Latest

Corr, James
Joyed, McQuilllon
15h ago
Phillips, Michelle
15h ago
Featured

Georgia Tech’s Buzz wins best mascot at the NCA and NDA championship
15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: plant sales, arts festivals and more
2h ago
AG: Guardsman to be charged with removing classified info
20m ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top