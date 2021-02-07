BACHLER, Dudley Bryan



Dudley Bryan Bachler better known as "Burr" age 66 passed away unexpectedly on January 28, 2021 from complications associated with coronary heart disease. He was predeceased in death by his parents Mary Jane and Dudley Bachler of Atlanta. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Leslie Garges; his sons Bryan (Brittany) and Daniel; grandchildren Dylan and Madison; sisters Gay Kallao and Jan (Abner) Simonton.



A native Atlantan, Burr was a graduate of Woodward Academy and Georgia Southern University where he represented both schools on their gymnastics team.



Burr was a carefree, southern gentleman whose curiosity led him off the beaten paths. Always the storyteller, he would muse the wonders of growing up in a much smaller city of Atlanta. He loved the outdoors which eventually led to playing many rounds on the golf course, boating at Lake Arrowhead, propagating seeds for his garden and cooking out over the grill and under the stars. Placed in their competent hands, publishing Grier's Almanac was the quintessential occupation for Burr and Leslie. Distributed throughout the south since 1807, Grier's focused on farming, gardening, fishing information, and so much more.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Homeless Veterans Program at 160 McClure Street Canton, GA, 30114.



A private memorial is planned later in the year.

