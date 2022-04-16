ASBURY, William "Sid"



William Sidney "Sid" Asbury, 94, entered the presence of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on April 10, 2022 – Palm Sunday and Master's Sunday.



Sidney was born in "God's country" - the beautiful community of Woodville in Greene County, Georgia, to the late William Binus Asbury and Mabel Moody Asbury. There, he was surrounded and blessed with a firm foundation of love, faith, family and friends. Woodville remained a wonderful place to gather over the years – especially on front porches and in living rooms, fellowshipping and telling stories and at reunions and church Homecomings, followed by dinner on the grounds.



Sid was educated at the Woodville School through 7th grade and graduated from Union Point High School, grades 8 through 11. During his high school years, he was learning and preparing for a career with the railroad. The railroad tracks ran right in front of the family home, instilling his lifelong love for all things train from an early age. Sid joined the Georgia Railroad directly out of high school, having already mastered Morse Code, a skill he never lost. For over 23 years, he safely guided trains from depots in Camak, Buckhead, Madison and Lithonia. Even after moving on to other careers, if a train was passing, he would stop, wave to the engineer, listen to the wheels on the rails and signal the caboose as it passed by.



Sid's charismatic personality defined the phrase "never met a stranger." His innate love for people and the gift of salesmanship led him to successful sales careers in construction products, equipment and machinery, coal and trucking. He consistently achieved top honors in all of these fields and made lifelong friends wherever he went. His determination to do a great job to the best of his ability led him to drive hundreds of miles, many times in a single week. He thought nothing of hopping onto a helicopter with a customer to visit a coal mine, lying flat on a coal car to go deep into a mine and coming out covered in coal dust. He was named President of the North Carolina Coal Institute, an honor bestowed by his competitors and peers and received the Goodwin Holmes Award in 1983. Sid was also a Mason, a member emeritus of the Madison Lodge No. 376.



Sid loved watching and playing the game of golf and his career in coal sales allowed him to play some of the best courses in the southeast, even once with Hale Irwin. However, no sport surpassed his unbridled love for his beloved Georgia Bulldogs football. Known to pray out loud for a win – and even for every first down – he could be found in the early years watching games from the railroad tracks behind Sanford Stadium and then dancing the night away afterward. In the last days of Sid's time on Earth, the only time he opened his eyes was when "Hail to Georgia Down in Dixie" was played. He was truly a DGD.



Above all, everything Sid was and did centered around his love for his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. His faith was integral to who he was and he shared it with all with whom he came in contact. He was a man of integrity, standing up for right and never compromising. From 1970, he served at Briarlake Baptist Church in Decatur, GA in a myriad of capacities including serving on and chairing the board of deacons, many committees, helping to start several men's Sunday School classes, singing in the choir, etc. He made countless phone calls and visits to hospitals, homes and funerals, frequently being mistaken for a pastor or chaplain because of his self-assurance, bearing and impeccable attire. He was a recipient of Briarlake's Heritage of Faithfulness award, acknowledging church leadership and ministry. He is remembered for always having a smile and a firm handshake, being the consummate Southern gentleman and genuinely caring for and comforting others.



Sid was predeceased by his parents, infant brother, Wilkes Griffin Asbury, sister, Rebecca Wilson - and Rowena Sessoms Asbury. He is survived by his daughter, Beth Asbury Petty (Claude, of Roswell, GA), grandchildren, Nathan and Claire Brumfield of Roswell, brother, Henry L. Asbury (Ann) of Jefferson, many nieces and nephews including Kathy (Mike) Holloway, Bill (Lori) and Tracy (Amy) Asbury, great-nieces and nephews and cousin, Sarah Jane Baxter.



The family would like to thank Arbor Terrace at Crabapple, especially Lynna and Eshetu, and Capstone Hospice, especially Greer and Alima, for their love and compassionate care.



In lieu of flowers, memorials in his honor may be made to the Progressive Men's Bible Class of Briarlake Baptist Church, 3715 LaVista Rd, Decatur, GA 30033 or the Music Ministry of First Baptist Church Lithonia, GA, 6616 Hillandale Dr, Lithonia, GA 30058. He was laid to rest in a private ceremony at Woodville Cemetery, Woodville, GA. Arrangements handled by A.S. Turner & Sons, Decatur, GA.



