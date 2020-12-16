Anderson, James L.

ANDERSON, Sr., James



James (Jimmy) L. Anderson, Sr., AHC of Douglasville, Georgia passed away on December 12, 2020. Jimmy was a native of Macon, Georgia and graduated from Lanier Senior High School for Boys in Macon, in 1960, where he played both basketball and baseball.



Jimmy was an Architectural Hardware Consultant (AHC) and a life member of the American Society of Architectural Hardware Consultants. He held various positions in several door and hardware companies ranging from stock clerk to President.



He was the son of the late Herbert Luther Anderson and Cora Lee Anderson of Macon.



Jimmy is survived by his long-time companion and "best friend" Glenda Taylor Byers. Daughter, Amy Schieffelin and Son, James (Andy) Luther Anderson, Jr. (Tracy), grandchildren Scott Anderson, Tristyn Anderson, Trey Anderson, Eli Schieffelin, Ian Schieffelin and great grandson, Jackson Anderson. Jimmy is also survived by his sister Bertie Lee Kitchen (Skip) of Richmond, Virginia and preceded in death by his sister Sandra Lois Cofield.



Burial will be private in Macon, Georgia at Macon Memorial Park. Jimmy asked that in lieu of flowers donations be made to Bell Minor Home, 2200 Old Hamilton Place, Gainesville, Georgia 30507 or a charity of one's choice.



