Anderson, Arnett

ANDERSON, Dr. Arnett Artis



The Anderson Family announces with great sadness the loss of their beloved husband and father, Dr. Arnett Artis Anderson, on December 8, 2020.



Dr. Anderson was a kind, selfless, brilliant orthodontist, who will be sorely missed. Visitation, Thursday December 17, 10 AM. Service 11 AM at Evangel Cathedral, 13901 Central Ave., Upper Marlboro, MD.



Please honor his legacy through daily acts of kindness and generosity. In lieu of flowers, donations gratefully accepted to the Arnett Anderson, DDS Memorial Scholarship Fund at the Howard University College of Dentistry. For information visit www.preciousmemoriesfunerals.com.

