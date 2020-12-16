Aldredge, Beverly Hardy

ALDREDGE (HARDY), Beverly Ann



Beverly Ann Hardy Aldredge, 81 of King George, passed away on Thursday at Mary Washington Hospital. Daughter of the late Roy Rewis and Mary Irene Brown Hardy, Beverly lived in the Atlanta, GA area for 68 years. While there, she was a member of a Bowling League. Beverly loved dogs, cooking, games, puzzles, shopping and crocheting. She retired from Owen Illinois Glass Factory in Georgia.



Survivors include her son Tony Neil Aldredge (Ronna); grandchildren Kyle Aldredge and Kaylee Aldredge Beckham (Dylan); and her former husband James William Aldredge.



The family will receive friends at 12 noon, Saturday, December 19 at Storke Funeral Home, King George Chapel. A funeral will follow the visitation at 1 PM with interment at Historyland Memorial Park.

