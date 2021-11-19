ADAMS, Olin



Olin Sanford Adams "Big O" of Stone Mountain, Georgia went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at the age of 91. Olin is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Carol Shimp Adams; his two sons, Olin Sanford (Sandy) Adams Jr.(Kathy), Kenneth Wayne Adams (Val); his seven grandchildren: Zach Adams (Jessica), Natalie Adams Keller (Jonathon), Nick Adams (Dana), Caleb Adams, Mack Adams (Megan), Kelsi Adams Morrison (Evan), Connor Adams; and his ten great-grandchildren: Colton, Quincy, Luke, Katlyn, Theodore, Grant, Madison, Hannah, Mabel and Magnolia.



Visitation for Olin will be held Friday, November 19, 2021 from 12:00 Noon-1:00 PM at Horis A. Ward - Fairview Chapel, 376 Fairview Road, Stockbridge, Georgia 30281, with the Funeral Services beginning at 1:00 PM. The Interment will immediately follow in Fairview Memorial Gardens, 164 Fairview Road, Stockbridge, Georgia 30281.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.horisawardfairviewchapel.com for the Adams family.



