Clemson-Notre Dame playoff game: What time, channel, how to watch

When Clemson and Notre Dame play on Saturday, one team will go from undefeated and on the brink of a slot in college football's national championship game to an also-ran as the 2018 season comes to a close.



Four teams will play in college football semifinal games this weekend, with the winners going on to play for the championship in January.

Three of the four teams are undefeated – Alabama, Clemson and Notre Dame. The fourth team, Oklahoma, has one loss.

Here’s a look at the Clemson-Notre Dame game. Click here for details of the Alabama-Oklahoma game.

What day is the game being played?

Clemson and Notre Dame will be playing Saturday in the Cotton Bowl.

Where is it being played?

The Cotton Bowl is being played at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

What time is the game?

The game is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET.

What channel is the game on?

ESPN will broadcast the game.

Will the game be livestreamed?

The game will be streamed on WatchESPN.com.

When is the college football national championship game?

The championship game is set for Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. ET and will be played at Levi Stadium in Santa Clara, California.