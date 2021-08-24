Witness: R. Kelly controlled girlfriends during CBS segment

Kelly, 54, has repeatedly denied accusations that he preyed on several alleged victims during a 30-year career highlighted by his 1996 mega hit “I Believe I Can Fly.” His lawyers have portrayed the accusers as groupies seeking to take advantage of his fame.

The trial is unfolding under coronavirus precautions restricting the press and the public to overflow courtrooms with video feeds. That has made it difficult to gauge the reactions of Kelly, who has been jailed since his federal indictment was announced in 2019.

If “Surviving R. Kelly" came on TV, “we were to immediately change the channel." - witness, who is testifying against R. Kelly as a “Jane Doe”

The interview with King, which aired a few weeks after his initial arrest on sex abuse charges, became immediately infamous for Kelly’s demeanor. The singer ranted, cried and shouted at King, who remained stoic even as he leapt up in anger: “Robert, we have to have a conversation,” she said. “I don’t want you just ranting at the camera.”

That interview was also the first time he directly addressed the allegations made in the Lifetime documentary.

Jurors have so far heard from two women who claimed Kelly began sexually degrading them when they were still teenagers. They said he used his stardom to lure them into an insular world where he watched their every move and doled out perverse punishments, spanking them and isolating them in hotel rooms if they broke a vow to never speak about him to anyone else.

In her second day on the witness stand, the latest witness described an episode in which Kelly ordered her to have sex with a man nicknamed “Nephew” as one of her punishments. She said Kelly was in the room watching the encounter.

Speaking of "Nephew," Kelly told her he "had been grooming him since he was young, like me," she said. Prosecutors have alleged that Kelly exploited at least two "John Does," along with several women expected to testify at his trial.

The witness originally began what turned out to be a five-year relationship with Kelly’s assurances he would promote her own music career. Asked what steps he took to help during that time, she had a one-word answer: “None.”