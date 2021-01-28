Tampa’s mayor issues outdoor mask order for Super Bowl 55

“We are incredibly excited to host a fun and safe Super Bowl here in Tampa — but we need everyone to do their part. We want fans to feel confident knowing that when they come out to celebrate Super Bowl LV, they can do so safely in a city that takes this pandemic seriously,” Castor said in a statement Thursday morning.

The NFL is allowing 22,000 visitors to be inside Raymond James Stadium for the game, and all will be required to wear masks. It normally has a capacity of 75,000 fans.

There will be official game events around the city, including The Super Bowl Experience, which features live music, food, beverages and football-themed activities. That will be held at multiple parks along the 2.7-mile Tampa Riverwalk, and it is one of the places where masks are required even outdoors.