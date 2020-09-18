Search for migrant boat as powerful storm lashes Greece

The storm, with winds exceeding 110 kilometers per hour (70 miles per hour), reached the western mainland Friday. Computer models suggested that the storm would not directly affect Athens but heavy rainfall was expected in the Greek capital from late Friday.

Parts of central Greece were also struck by the storm, with homes evacuated and several motorists reported stuck in their cars on flooded roads. Schools and stores were closed, and ferry services were suspended in many areas in western Greece as authorities advised residents to remain indoors. "We are expecting the storm to progress with the same intensity for the six to nine hours in western Greece and then, weakened, see it head southward,” Civil Protection chief Nikos Hardalias said. “But areas that are not directly affected ... will see a large volume of water with heavy rainfall.”

Seawater from crashing waves cover a road at the port of Argostoli, on the Ionian island of Kefalonia, western Greece, Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. Hurricane-force winds and heavy rainfall battered several islands off the western coast of Greece Friday, causing power outages and road closures, as authorities in nearby mainland areas remained on alert. (AP Photo/Nikiforos Stamenis) Credit: Nikiforos Stamenis Credit: Nikiforos Stamenis

