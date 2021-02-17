Police name suspects in string of Georgia shootings

On Monday, officers found two women, 28 and 20, who had been shot.

On Tuesday, officers responded to two calls about multiple shots being fired, but no one was injured. Later Tuesday, a 20-year-old man was shot in the leg.

None of the victims have died.

Investigators have said they believe all the shootings are related but haven’t said how or discussed a motive. Police are asking anyone who knows about the crimes or where the men are to call them.