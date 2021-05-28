Judge agrees to appoint ‘special master’ in Giuliani case

They said some of the devices that have not yet been unlocked belong to “certain employees” at Giuliani’s firm, Giuliani Partners LLC.

Giuliani, a Republican and former mayor of New York City, has not been charged with a crime. He has said all of his activities in Ukraine were conducted on behalf of Trump. At the time, Giuliani was leading a campaign to press Ukraine for an investigation into Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, before Biden was elected president.

Toensing’s law firm said after the searches that she was told she was not a target of the investigation. Investigators took a single phone belonging to her. Toensing is a former federal prosecutor and close ally of Giuliani and Trump.

Earlier this week, a lawyer in a Manhattan prosecution of two former Giuliani associates accidentally revealed that U.S. prosecutors in 2019 sought the electronic messages of two ex-Ukrainian government officials and a Ukrainian businessman as part of their probe of Giuliani’s dealings in that country.

The lawyer also revealed that prosecutors had obtained “historical and prospective cell site information” related to Giuliani and Toensing.

Prosecutors have said they obtained email and Apple iCloud accounts of Giuliani and Toensing in 2019.

Lawyers for Giuliani have challenged the April raids on the grounds that anything gathered from the 2019 search warrants was illegally obtained because investigators improperly intruded on private communications with the president during their secret inquiry.