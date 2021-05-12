Israel steps up Gaza offensive, kills senior Hamas figures

At nightfall, the streets of Gaza City resembled a ghost town as people huddled indoors on the final night of Ramadan. The evening, followed by the Eid al-Fitr holiday, is usually a time of vibrant nightlife, shopping and crowded restaurants.

Israeli police patrol during clashes between Arabs, police and Jews, in the mixed town of Lod, central Israel, on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Heidi Levine) Credit: Heidi Levine Credit: Heidi Levine

“There is nowhere to run. There is nowhere to hide,” said Zeyad Khattab, a 44-year-old pharmacist who fled with a dozen other relatives to a family home in central Gaza after bombs pounded his apartment building in Gaza City. “That terror is impossible to describe.”

Gaza militants continued to bombard Israel with nonstop rocket fire throughout the day. The attacks brought life to a standstill in southern communities near Gaza but also reached as far north as the Tel Aviv area, about 45 miles to the north, for a second straight day.

“We're coping, sitting at home, hoping it will be OK,” said Motti Haim, a resident of the central town of Beer Yaakov and father of two children. “It's not simple running to the shelter. It's not easy with the kids.”

Israel's Iron Dome aerial defense system intercepts rockets fired this week by the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas from Gaza toward Israel. (Mohammed Talatene/DPA via ZUMA Press/TNS) Credit: TNS Credit: TNS

Gaza’s Health Ministry said the death toll rose to 65 Palestinians, including 16 children and five women. Islamic Jihad confirmed the deaths of seven militants, while Hamas acknowledged that a top commander and several other members were killed.

A total of seven people have been killed in Israel, including four people who died Wednesday. Among them were a soldier killed by an anti-tank missile and a 6-year-old child hit in a rocket attack.

The Israeli military claims the number of militants killed so far is much higher than Hamas has acknowledged.

Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus, a military spokesman, said at least 14 militants were killed Wednesday — including 10 members of the “top management of Hamas” and four weapons experts. Altogether, he claimed some 30 militants have been killed since the fighting began.

Israeli paramilitary border police detain Jewish settler, during clashes between Arabs, police and Jews, in the mixed town of Lod, central Israel, on Wednesday. As rockets from Gaza streaked overhead, Arabs and Jews fought each other on the streets below. (AP Photo/Heidi Levine) Credit: Heidi Levine Credit: Heidi Levine

While United Nations and Egyptian officials have said that cease-fire efforts are underway, there were no signs of progress. Israeli television's Channel 12 reported late Wednesday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Security Cabinet authorized a widening of the offensive.

U.N. chief Antonio Guterres condemned the “indiscriminate launching of rockets” from civilian areas in Gaza toward Israeli population centers, but he also urged Israel to show “maximum restraint.” U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken called Netanyahu to support Israel's right to defend itself and said he was sending a senior diplomat to the region to try to calm tensions.

The current eruption of violence began a month ago in Jerusalem, where heavy-handed Israeli police tactics during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and the threatened eviction of dozens of Palestinian families by Jewish settlers ignited protests and clashes with police. A focal point was the Al-Aqsa Mosque, built on a hilltop compound that is revered by Jews and Muslims, where police fired tear gas and stun grenades at protesters who threw chairs and stones at them.