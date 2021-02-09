Husband of slain Alabama online model sentenced to prison

Regional coverage At The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, we focus primarily on Georgia news, but we also like to provide readers with regional coverage of the Southeast. We cover stories that impact our region, especially in Alabama, Florida, Arkansas, Tennessee, Louisiana, South Carolina, North Carolina and Mississippi.

“For your own reasons you don’t intend to do that so the jury had to do that for you,” he said.

The judge rejected pleas from couple’s 15-year-old daughter, Logan West, during the hearing to set her father free.

“He has always been my shield against the world,” she told the judge. “Please give me my father back as soon as possible.”

West’s mother, Sue West, and mother-in-law, Nancy Martin, who has publicly supported William West since his arrest, testified on behalf of the man. Martin said the verdict against her son-in-law was a total shock.

“We have lost a daughter. Their daughter does not need to lose a father,” Martin said.

Kathleen West publicly posted lingerie photos online and charged viewers to see more revealing images. The defense told jurors during opening statements that her adult pictures — posted under the name “Kitty Kat West” — did not cause discord between the couple and that her husband assisted her.