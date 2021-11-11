French soccer player arrested after masked assailants attack teammate

“Paris Saint-Germain condemns in the strongest possible terms the violence committed,” PSG said. “Since Thursday evening the club has taken all necessary measures to guarantee the health, well-being and safety of its entire women’s team.”

PSG added that it will work closely with the Versailles police to get to the bottom of what happened.

“The club is paying close attention to the progress of the proceedings and will study what action to take,” PSG said.

A starting role with teammate out

No other information was given, but several French media reports said Hamraoui was attacked following an evening out with Diallo and another teammate, who was not identified.

Caption PSG's Aminata Diallo, 26, was arrested on Wednesday morning by Versailles police following the attack that took place last Thursday evening. Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler

Broadcaster BFM TV reported that Diallo was driving them back when several people wearing masks attacked, and that Hamraoui was hit several times with a metal bar and needed stitches to her hands and legs.

After the attack last Thursday, Diallo started in Hamraoui’s place for PSG on Tuesday night in a 4-0 home win against Real Madrid in the group stage of the Champions League.

Hamraoui rejoined PSG in the offseason from Barcelona, which beat PSG in the Champions League semifinals in the spring.

Hamraoui previously played for PSG from 2012 to ‘16, the year Diallo joined from Guingamp.

ArLuther Lee edited and contributed to this report for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.