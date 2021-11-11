French soccer player arrested after masked assailants attack teammate

Paris Saint-Germain soccer player Aminata Diallo has been taken into custody after an attack on one of her teammates, prosecutors said Wednesday.
The 26-year-old midfielder was arrested Wednesday morning by Versailles police as part of an investigation into “an attack on the club’s players” last Thursday evening, the team’s front office said in a statement.
Memories of 1993 attack
The alleged incident was immediately reminiscent of the 1993 attack on figure skater Nancy Kerrigan by associates of her main rival Tonya Harding, who were both vying for a spot on the U.S. Figure Skating Team in the upcoming Olympics.
The Versailles prosecutor’s office confirmed to The Associated Press that Diallo was taken into custody, and that Kheira Hamraoui had been attacked. No other details about the alleged crime were revealed.
Rivals on same team
Hamraoui and Diallo are both midfielders for PSG and also play for France’s national team.
“Paris Saint-Germain condemns in the strongest possible terms the violence committed,” PSG said. “Since Thursday evening the club has taken all necessary measures to guarantee the health, well-being and safety of its entire women’s team.”
PSG added that it will work closely with the Versailles police to get to the bottom of what happened.
“The club is paying close attention to the progress of the proceedings and will study what action to take,” PSG said.
A starting role with teammate out
No other information was given, but several French media reports said Hamraoui was attacked following an evening out with Diallo and another teammate, who was not identified.
Credit: Michel Euler
Broadcaster BFM TV reported that Diallo was driving them back when several people wearing masks attacked, and that Hamraoui was hit several times with a metal bar and needed stitches to her hands and legs.
After the attack last Thursday, Diallo started in Hamraoui’s place for PSG on Tuesday night in a 4-0 home win against Real Madrid in the group stage of the Champions League.
Hamraoui rejoined PSG in the offseason from Barcelona, which beat PSG in the Champions League semifinals in the spring.
Hamraoui previously played for PSG from 2012 to ‘16, the year Diallo joined from Guingamp.
ArLuther Lee edited and contributed to this report for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
