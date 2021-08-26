ajc logo
X

Fiancé charged in death of South Carolina woman reported missing

Caption
What to do when you're stopped by police

National & World News
By The Associated Press
36 minutes ago
Gwinnett police officials, others arrested suspect during traffic stop

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The fiancé of a South Carolina woman reported missing in March 2020 has been charged with her death.

With the assistance of the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force, the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office and the Gwinnett County Police Department, authorities Tuesday arrested Michael Lee Wilkerson during a traffic stop in Buford, multiple news outlets reported. He is being held at the Gwinnett County Jail with no bond and is awaiting extradition to Greenville, South Carolina. It was unknown if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Wilkerson was engaged to Brittany Michelle Davis, 33, of Greenville, who was reported missing March 16, 2020. Police said the couple lived together at the time of her disappearance. Based on evidence obtained during the investigation, detectives had probable cause to charge Wilkerson with the murder of Davis, police said.

Regional coverage
At The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, we focus primarily on Georgia news, but we also like to provide readers with regional coverage of the Southeast. We cover stories that impact our region, especially in Alabama, Florida, Arkansas, Tennessee, Louisiana, South Carolina, North Carolina and Mississippi.

In April, human remains were found in woods in northeast Georgia and DNA testing confirmed the remains were those of Davis. While it is believed that Davis died on or about Feb. 12, 2020, the cause of death has not been determined, police said.

In Other News
1
Biden vows to finish Kabul evacuation, avenge U.S. deaths
2
Time's Up CEO Tina Tchen resigns in wake of Cuomo scandal
3
Phillies' Hoskins out for season with abdominal tear
4
Explainer: How dangerous is Afghanistan's Islamic State?
5
Harris says she urged Vietnam to free political dissidents
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top