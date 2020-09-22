Cruises to test all passengers, crew when sailing resumes

»RELATED: Major cruise lines worry new virus restrictions too tough to turn profit

The safety plan requires testing of passengers and crew but doesn’t specify the types of coronavirus tests that companies must use, CLIA Chairman Adam Goldstein said. Passengers and crew must test negative to board.

The plan permits limited shore excursions and requires passengers to wear masks and stay apart from other people during those excursions. Passengers who don’t comply won’t be allowed to reboard.

The plan also requires ships to increase the amount of fresh air in their ventilation systems and use advanced filtration methods where feasible.

»RELATED: Virus survived on cruise ship surfaces for more than 2 weeks, CDC reports

Cruise company executives said the limited resumption of cruising in Europe and elsewhere over the last few weeks has convinced them that cruising can be done safely. Costa Cruises, which is owned by Carnival Corp., has two cruises of Italy this month. The ships aren’t at full capacity, and only Italian passengers are onboard.

In August, a passenger onboard the Paul Gauguin, a ship owned by Tahiti-based Paul Gauguin Cruises, tested positive for COVID-19 despite a health screening prior to boarding, CLIA said. The passenger and a family member were removed from the ship and placed in isolation on land. No other passengers were affected, CLIA said.

The safety agreement is an unusual one in the fiercely competitive industry, which has been seriously shaken by the coronavirus.

»FROM JULY: Carnival moves port of prized fantasy ship from Miami to Alabama

“We all share the same goal, and we’re going to get there through collaboration, not competition,” said Richard Fain, Royal Caribbean Cruise’s chairman and CEO.

Hundreds of people fell ill aboard crowded cruises earlier this year before the CDC’s no-sail order went into effect. Fourteen passengers died after an outbreak aboard Carnival Corp.'s Diamond Princess, which was quarantined off the coast of Japan in February.

Since then, the industry has furloughed thousands of workers and obtained billions in bank loans to stay afloat. CLIA says the U.S. cruise industry supports more than 400,000 jobs and generates $53 billion annually.