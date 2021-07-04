Crews nearly done drilling for Florida condo demolition

Once the structure is demolished, the remnants will be removed immediately with the intent of giving rescuers access for the first time to parts of the garage area that are a focus of interest, Jadallah has said. That could give a clearer picture of voids that may exist in the rubble and could possibly harbor survivors.

“Once this building is down, it’s going to be a green light, full speed ahead, maximum effort to pull these victims out and reunite them with their family,” Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett told CBS’ “Face the Nation.”

So far, rescuers have recovered the remains of 24 people, with 121 still missing. The Miami-Dade Police Department on Saturday night added Graciela Cattarossi, 48, and Gonzalo Torre, 81, to the list of those confirmed dead.

Officials began considering the demolition at Champlain Towers on Thursday when parts of the remaining building shifted, endangering rescuers and prompting a 15-hour suspension in their work.

In this satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies, heavy-lift cranes are used to aid in the search-and-recovery operation at the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South condo building.

Approaching Tropical Storm Elsa added urgency to those plans with forecasts suggesting strong winds could enter the area by Monday. The latest forecasts have shifted the projected storm path westward, but the Surfside area could still face rain and wind.

The detonation will aim to bring the remaining portion of the building straight down and toward the street side, away from the existing debris field, Jadallah said.

Rescue workers continue to look through rubble for survivors at the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South Condo building in Surfside, Florida.

Search-and-rescue efforts should resume between 15 and 60 minutes after the structure is brought down, he said.

Miami-Dade police will go door-to-door to evacuate residents in surrounding buildings in advance of the demolition, Surfside officials said. No one will be allowed in the buildings to the immediate north and south of the collapsed structure.